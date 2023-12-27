Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will David Perron light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- Perron has scored in six of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted five shots in one game against the Wild this season, and has scored two goals.
- On the power play, Perron has accumulated four goals and three assists.
- Perron averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Perron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
