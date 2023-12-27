Clare County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Clare County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckley High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
