Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- Fischer's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|6:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
