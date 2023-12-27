Charlevoix County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Charlevoix County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ogemaw Heights High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
