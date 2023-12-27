Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at Barclays Center features the Bucks' Damian Lillard and the Nets' Mikal Bridges as players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSWI

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks lost their previous game to the Knicks, 129-122, on Monday. Lillard starred with 32 points, plus one boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 32 1 8 1 0 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 13 6 1 2 1 Khris Middleton 24 2 6 1 0 4

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Lillard posts 26.3 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 12.9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13.1 points, 7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Khris Middleton posts 13.5 points, 4.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.4 11.3 6.5 1.4 0.9 0.3 Damian Lillard 27.4 4.5 7.2 1.1 0.4 4.2 Khris Middleton 15.6 5 4.4 0.7 0.1 1.9 Brook Lopez 12.2 4.8 1.3 0.7 3.3 1.4 Bobby Portis 15.9 7.5 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.6

