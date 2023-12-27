The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) face the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The point total is 240.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -3.5 240.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 240.5 points in 17 of 30 games this season.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 22, or 75.9%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 19-5, a 79.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 56.7% 124.5 240.5 119.1 234.5 236.7 Nets 8 26.7% 116 240.5 115.4 234.5 228.4

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

The Bucks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-6-0) than it has in home games (7-11-0).

The Bucks record 9.1 more points per game (124.5) than the Nets allow (115.4).

Milwaukee has a 13-11 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.4 points.

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Bucks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 13-17 9-15 20-10 Nets 18-12 8-8 16-14

Bucks vs. Nets Point Insights

Bucks Nets 124.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 13-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 20-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 119.1 Points Allowed (PG) 115.4 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-9 9-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-9

