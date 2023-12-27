Should you bet on Ben Chiarot to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

Chiarot's shooting percentage is 4.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:37 Home L 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.