Will Austin Czarnik light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Czarnik has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Czarnik recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:21 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 6-3 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:03 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

