Jayson Tatum plus his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 5:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Tatum produced 30 points in a 145-108 win versus the Clippers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tatum's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 26.9 24.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.0 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.3 PRA -- 39.6 37.2 PR -- 35.5 32.9 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.7



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Tatum has made 9.3 shots per game, which accounts for 20.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.6 threes per game, or 19.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 114.2 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 26.7 per contest.

The Lakers are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 47 30 11 4 3 1 2 12/13/2022 44 44 9 6 5 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.