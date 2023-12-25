You can see player prop bet odds for Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Maxey and others on the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Kaseya Center.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -128)

The 21.5 points Butler has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Monday.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Butler has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112)

Monday's over/under for Bam Adebayo is 22.5. That's 0.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (10.5).

Adebayo has picked up four assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 30.5-point over/under for Maxey on Monday is 4.1 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Maxey's assist average -- 6.8 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Maxey averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 18.5-point total set for Tobias Harris on Monday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Harris has averaged 2.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).

Harris' 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

