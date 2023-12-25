Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch on Monday at 12:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) take on the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks beat the Knicks, 130-111, on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 28 points for the Bucks, and Jalen Brunson had 36 for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 28 7 7 1 1 0 Bobby Portis 23 11 1 2 0 3 Khris Middleton 20 5 5 0 0 2

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.5 points, 5.6 assists and 10.9 boards per game.

Lillard's numbers on the season are 26 points, 7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton is posting 13.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.4 11.1 6.9 1.5 0.8 0.2 Damian Lillard 26.7 5 7.3 1.1 0.4 4.1 Bobby Portis 16.2 7.7 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 Brook Lopez 11.9 4.4 1.6 0.6 3.5 1.3 Khris Middleton 14.4 5.3 4.1 0.7 0.1 1.7

