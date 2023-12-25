The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

The Bucks record 124.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 112 the Knicks give up.

When Milwaukee scores more than 112 points, it is 20-4.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 125.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 122.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, Milwaukee is surrendering 0.1 fewer points per game (118.7) than away from home (118.8).

At home, the Bucks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (14.3) than when playing on the road (14.4). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (39.5%).

