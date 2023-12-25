The Milwaukee Bucks' (22-7) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Monday, December 25 game against the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

The Bucks beat the Knicks 130-111 on Saturday when they last met. In the Bucks' victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28 points (and added seven rebounds and seven assists), while Jalen Brunson scored 36 in the losing effort for the Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle), DaQuan Jeffries: Questionable (Illness), Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -4.5 224.5

