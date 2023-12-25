Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will attempt to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 241.5 in the matchup.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|241.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points.
- Milwaukee's contests this year have an average total of 243.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 28 times and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 19-4, a 82.6% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|48.3%
|124.6
|239.2
|118.8
|230.8
|236.5
|Knicks
|6
|21.4%
|114.6
|239.2
|112.0
|230.8
|224
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.
- In home games, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-5-0).
- The Bucks average 124.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 112.0 the Knicks allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 112.0 points, it is 13-11 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|13-16
|11-14
|19-10
|Knicks
|15-13
|3-8
|15-13
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Knicks
|124.6
|114.6
|2
|15
|13-11
|9-3
|20-4
|9-3
|118.8
|112.0
|23
|9
|5-5
|14-9
|9-1
|15-8
