The New York Knicks (12-9) will turn to Jalen Brunson (24.8 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, sixth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Favorite: Bucks (-4.5)

Bucks (-4.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 TV: ESPN

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gives the Knicks 21.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brunson is averaging 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game.

The Knicks are getting 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

The Knicks are receiving 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Bucks Knicks 122.1 Points Avg. 112.0 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 108.7 49.8% Field Goal % 45.0% 38.3% Three Point % 37.7%

