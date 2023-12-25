Bucks vs. Knicks December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (12-9) will turn to Jalen Brunson (24.8 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, sixth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bucks (-4.5)
- Total: 224.5
- TV: ESPN
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gives the Knicks 21.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brunson is averaging 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game.
- The Knicks are getting 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.
- RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Knicks
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|112.0
|118.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.7
|49.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.0%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
