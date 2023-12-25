Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 25
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 118 - Bucks 117
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-1.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.0
- The Knicks sport a 15-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from the Bucks.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 39.1% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).
- New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (19 out of 29).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 4-9, while the Bucks are 22-6 as moneyline favorites.
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 124.6 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (118.8 per contest).
- With 44.7 boards per game, Milwaukee is 10th in the NBA. It gives up 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.
- This season, the Bucks rank 18th in the league in assists, delivering 25.8 per game.
- Milwaukee, who is 16th in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 12 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.
- The Bucks are draining 14.3 three-pointers per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.3% three-point percentage (third-best).
