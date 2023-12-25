The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Bucks 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-1.6)

Knicks (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.0

The Knicks sport a 15-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 39.1% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).

New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (19 out of 29).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 4-9, while the Bucks are 22-6 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 124.6 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (118.8 per contest).

With 44.7 boards per game, Milwaukee is 10th in the NBA. It gives up 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

This season, the Bucks rank 18th in the league in assists, delivering 25.8 per game.

Milwaukee, who is 16th in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 12 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are draining 14.3 three-pointers per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.3% three-point percentage (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.