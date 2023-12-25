49ers vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into their home matchup December 25, 2023 with a streaking Baltimore Ravens squad (11-3), who have won four straight.
49ers and Ravens recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Monday's matchup.
49ers vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|6
|47
|-250
|+200
49ers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's games this season have had an average of 43.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The 49ers have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-5-1).
- The 49ers have won 11 of their 14 games as moneyline favorites this year (78.6%).
- San Francisco has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
Baltimore Ravens
- The Ravens have played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 47 points.
- The average over/under for Baltimore's matchups this season is 43.1, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Ravens have covered the spread nine times this season (9-5-0).
- The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Baltimore has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
49ers vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|30.4
|3
|16.7
|2
|43.7
|6
|14
|Ravens
|27.4
|4
|16.1
|1
|43.1
|5
|14
49ers vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- In its past three games, San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- The 49ers have put up a total of 191 more points than their opponents this year (13.7 per game), and the Ravens have outscored opponents by 159 points (11.3 per game).
Ravens
- Over its last three contests, Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In the Ravens' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- The 49ers have outscored opponents by a total of 191 points this season (13.7 per game), and the Ravens have put up 159 more points than their opponents (11.3 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|43.8
|43.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.9
|27.0
|25.0
|ATS Record
|8-5-1
|3-3-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-1
|3-3-0
|4-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-3
|5-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|43.2
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-3-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|4-3-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-3
|5-2
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
