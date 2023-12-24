In the Week 16 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Romeo Doubs find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Doubs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has caught 52 passes on 84 targets for 567 yards and seven scores, averaging 40.5 yards per game.

Doubs has grabbed a touchdown pass in six of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0 Week 14 @Giants 7 4 32 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 30 0

Rep Romeo Doubs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.