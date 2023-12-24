Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines square off in the CFP National Championship in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Michigan.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-2.5)
No. 2 Washington Huskies at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 8
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)
Click here for a full UW/UM preview
