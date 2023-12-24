Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Wicks' stats can be found below.

Rep Dontayvion Wicks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Wicks has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 491 yards on 31 receptions (15.8 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for one yard.

Keep an eye on Wicks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Packers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (DNP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Wicks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 31 491 180 1 15.8

Wicks Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.