Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Seeking Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Watson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 422 yards on 28 receptions (15.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has four carries for 11 yards.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dontayvion Wicks (LP/ankle): 31 Rec; 491 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jayden Reed (DNP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 28 422 105 5 15.1

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

