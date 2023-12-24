Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 16?
With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is A.J. Dillon a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon has ran for a team-leading 574 yards on 164 carries (44.2 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Dillon also has 223 receiving yards on 22 catches (17.2 yards per game) ..
- Dillon has had one game with a rushing TD.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
