How to Watch Serie A, Premier League, Italian Serie B Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's soccer slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Frosinone taking on Juventus FC in a Serie A match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Serie A: Frosinone vs Juventus FC
- League: Serie A
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Manchester United
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Cremonese vs Modena
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 7:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Luton Town vs Newcastle United FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: U.C. Sampdoria vs Feralpisalò
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Vitória SC vs Rio Ave
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Trabzonspor AS vs Basaksehir
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
