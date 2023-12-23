Should you bet on Shayne Gostisbehere to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in two games versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and 11 assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

