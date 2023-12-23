Player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Alex DeBrincat and others are listed when the New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat's 31 points are important for Detroit. He has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Dylan Larkin has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 0 1 4

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leaders on the team with 26 total points (10 goals and 16 assists).

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 2 2 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 17:24 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 3 0 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 1 0 1 4

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jesper Bratt has 13 goals and 24 assists to total 37 points (1.2 per game).

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 0 3 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5

