The New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-185) Red Wings (+150) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have won 10 of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Detroit has a record of 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has played 20 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 106 (11th) Goals 118 (3rd) 112 (27th) Goals Allowed 110 (26th) 30 (3rd) Power Play Goals 30 (3rd) 23 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-6-1 straight up in its last 10 games.

Seven of Detroit's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over their past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Red Wings have scored the third-most goals (118 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

