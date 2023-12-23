How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Devils game against the Red Wings will air on BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|Devils
|4-0 DET
|10/12/2023
|Devils
|Red Wings
|4-3 NJ
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings allow 3.3 goals per game (110 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 118 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|33
|15
|16
|31
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|27
|12
|17
|29
|15
|14
|52.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|33
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|32
|6
|18
|24
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|33
|5
|16
|21
|15
|13
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have conceded 112 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.
- The Devils rank 11th in the league with 106 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|26
|14
|24
|38
|33
|29
|36.2%
|Jesper Bratt
|31
|13
|24
|37
|17
|21
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|31
|13
|10
|23
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Luke Hughes
|31
|4
|12
|16
|21
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
