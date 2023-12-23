The New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Devils game against the Red Wings will air on BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings Devils 4-0 DET 10/12/2023 Devils Red Wings 4-3 NJ

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow 3.3 goals per game (110 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 118 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 33 15 16 31 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 27 12 17 29 15 14 52.9% Lucas Raymond 33 10 16 26 15 15 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 32 6 18 24 13 8 - Moritz Seider 33 5 16 21 15 13 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 112 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.

The Devils rank 11th in the league with 106 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players