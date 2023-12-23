Red Wings vs. Devils Injury Report Today - December 23
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) at Prudential Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Lyon
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 118 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- Detroit gives up 3.3 goals per game (110 total), which ranks 26th in the league.
- They have the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +8.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 106 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the league.
Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-185)
|Red Wings (+150)
|6.5
