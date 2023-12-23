For bracketology analysis on Oakland and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Oakland's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 73

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland's best wins

Oakland captured its best win of the season on November 27, when it secured a 78-76 victory over the Xavier Musketeers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in the RPI. With 28 points, Trey Townsend was the leading scorer versus Xavier. Second on the team was Chris Conway, with 15 points.

Next best wins

78-71 over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on November 21

74-69 over Loyola Marymount (No. 234/RPI) on November 20

81-62 at home over Bowling Green (No. 248/RPI) on November 14

77-63 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 263/RPI) on December 8

65-50 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Oakland has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Golden Grizzlies have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oakland faces the 28th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Golden Grizzlies' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records above .500.

Oakland has 18 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oakland games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.