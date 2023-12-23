2024 NCAA Bracketology: Michigan March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Michigan be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Michigan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How Michigan ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|74
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan's best wins
On November 13, Michigan picked up its signature win of the season, an 89-73 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to the RPI. Tarris Reed, Jr., as the top scorer in the victory over St. John's, amassed 19 points, while Nimari Burnett was second on the team with 14.
Next best wins
- 92-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 113/RPI) on November 10
- 90-80 on the road over Iowa (No. 117/RPI) on December 10
- 99-74 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on November 7
- 83-78 over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on November 23
- 83-66 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 263/RPI) on December 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0
- Michigan has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, the Wolverines have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the seventh-most.
- Michigan has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Michigan has the 26th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Wolverines' 19 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 19 are against teams with records above .500.
- Michigan's upcoming schedule includes five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Michigan's next game
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: B1G+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Michigan games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.