Kalamazoo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage Central High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Wayland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gull Lake High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
