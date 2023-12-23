J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Does a bet on Compher intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

J.T. Compher vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Compher has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Compher has a point in 14 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Compher has an assist in 11 of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Compher hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 28 Games 4 20 Points 3 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

