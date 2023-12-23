Julius Randle's New York Knicks (16-11) will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 23. It starts at 12:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Madison Square Garden

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1390.6 1089.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.5 40.3 Fantasy Rank 4 19

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Julius Randle Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, making 60% of shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 124.4 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +151 scoring differential overall.

The 44.4 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 11th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 44.1 per contest.

The Bucks make 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 37.9% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game their opponents make at a 34.9% rate.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.1 (15th in the league) while its opponents average 12.

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.7 points per game (16th in NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (seventh in league).

New York averages 45.8 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while conceding 40.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

The Knicks knock down 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

New York has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (18th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 6.7 3.1 Usage Percentage 34.1% 28.7% True Shooting Pct 64% 55.2% Total Rebound Pct 17.6% 14.9% Assist Pct 26.9% 23.4%

