The South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles play in the 68 Ventures Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

South Alabama is averaging 424.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 38th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars rank 27th, giving up 326.4 yards per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 273.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 70th with 382.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan South Alabama 273.6 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.9 (49th) 382.8 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (20th) 115.0 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.0 (62nd) 158.6 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.9 (36th) 15 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 18 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (39th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has recored 1,775 passing yards, or 147.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 142 carries for 635 yards, or 52.9 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has totaled 574 yards on 125 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 221 yards and two scores.

Tanner Knue has collected 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 479 (39.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 85 times and has three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put up a 398-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 35 passes on 63 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's 25 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 370 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has racked up 2,660 yards (221.7 ypg) on 221-of-326 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 1,007 yards on 186 carries while finding paydirt 16 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 380 yards (31.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's 1,316 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 122 times and has registered 91 catches and seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 756 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaMarcus Thomas has hauled in 24 catches for 212 yards, an average of 17.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

