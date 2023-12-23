In this season's 68 Ventures Bowl, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are overwhelming underdogs (+15.5) against the South Alabama Jaguars. Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Mobile, Alabama
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-15.5) 47.5 -600 +425
FanDuel South Alabama (-15.5) 47.5 -800 +540

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Eastern Michigan has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • South Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

