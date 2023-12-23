According to our computer model, the South Alabama Jaguars will defeat the Eastern Michigan Eagles when the two teams match up at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, December 23, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45) South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15

MAC Predictions This Week

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Eagles are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season.

The Eagles have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this year is 0.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Jaguars are 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

The Jaguars have seen six of its 12 games go over the point total.

The point total average for South Alabama games this season is 51.1, 6.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 30.9 21.9 31.5 16.8 30.3 27 Eastern Michigan 20.3 24 25.8 22.7 14.8 25.3

