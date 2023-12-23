When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dylan Larkin find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In 11 of 27 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken 11 shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Larkin has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

