The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) are big, 24.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The over/under is 144.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -24.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in five of 12 outings.

The average over/under for Detroit Mercy's outings this season is 138.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy has covered the spread only twice in 12 opportunities this season.

NC State's .400 ATS win percentage (4-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than Detroit Mercy's .167 mark (2-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 7 70% 79.5 140.5 70.5 147.9 148.5 Detroit Mercy 5 41.7% 61 140.5 77.4 147.9 142.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans put up an average of 61 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-6-0 1-0 6-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-10-0 0-1 5-7-0

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Detroit Mercy 15-2 Home Record 9-5 4-6 Away Record 5-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.