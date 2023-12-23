The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will attempt to break a nine-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.
  • Detroit Mercy is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 134th.
  • The Titans' 61 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
  • At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.8.
  • Detroit Mercy knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northwestern L 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 76-56 Gersten Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ Central Michigan L 75-63 McGuirk Arena
12/23/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
12/29/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

