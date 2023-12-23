The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will attempt to break a nine-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.

Detroit Mercy is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 134th.

The Titans' 61 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.

At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.8.

Detroit Mercy knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

