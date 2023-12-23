How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will attempt to break a nine-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.
- Detroit Mercy is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 134th.
- The Titans' 61 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
- At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.8.
- Detroit Mercy knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 76-56
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|L 75-63
|McGuirk Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
