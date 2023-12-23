Saturday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) at PNC Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-61 and heavily favors NC State to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 83, Detroit Mercy 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-21.9)

NC State (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

NC State has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Detroit Mercy, who is 2-10-0 ATS. The Wolfpack have a 6-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Titans have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans' -197 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 61 points per game (357th in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per contest (313th in college basketball).

Detroit Mercy loses the rebound battle by 6.7 boards on average. It collects 30.5 rebounds per game, 354th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.2.

Detroit Mercy knocks down 3.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.4 (328th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

Detroit Mercy has committed 1.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (261st in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (232nd in college basketball).

