Should you wager on Daniel Sprong to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in two games (seven shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

