Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (16-11) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at Madison Square Garden.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game versus the Magic, 118-114, on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with 37 points, and also had 10 boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 37 10 6 0 2 0 Damian Lillard 24 5 8 0 0 4 Brook Lopez 14 7 0 2 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 30.6 points, 11.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 1.2 blocks.

Lillard averages 26.3 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists, making 44% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest (eighth in league).

Brook Lopez averages 13.1 points, 4.9 boards and 1.3 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Bucks get 12.8 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.8 boards and 1.1 assists.

Khris Middleton averages 12.8 points, 4.7 boards and 4.1 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Watch Julius Randle, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.2 11.8 6.7 1.6 1.2 0.2 Damian Lillard 26.6 4.6 7.9 1.2 0.5 3.9 Brook Lopez 13.4 4.5 1.5 0.6 3.4 1.9 Bobby Portis 14.3 7.5 1 0.6 0.4 1.4 Khris Middleton 13.3 5.1 3.9 0.9 0.1 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.