Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 12:30 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -122)

The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (26.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Lillard averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 13.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.1.

He has pulled down 4.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Lopez has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.

Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson has hit three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

