The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-11) on December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

The Bucks record 124.4 points per game, 13 more points than the 111.4 the Knicks allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 111.4 points, it is 19-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 125.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (122.1).

Milwaukee gives up 118.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.6 away from home.

The Bucks are making 14.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 more than they're averaging in away games (14.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.6% when playing at home and 38.6% in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries