The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Saturday, December 23 matchup with the New York Knicks (16-11) at Madison Square Garden, which begins at 12:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bucks are coming off of a 118-114 win over the Magic in their most recent game on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 37 points for the Bucks in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.