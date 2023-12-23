Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (16-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) after winning three home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|241.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points in 14 of 28 games this season.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.5, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 12-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has won 21, or 77.8%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 19 of its 23 games, or 82.6%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 58.3% chance to win.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|50%
|124.4
|239.1
|119.0
|230.4
|236.3
|Knicks
|6
|22.2%
|114.7
|239.1
|111.4
|230.4
|223.2
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over eight times.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (7-11-0).
- The 124.4 points per game the Bucks record are 13.0 more points than the Knicks allow (111.4).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 111.4 points, it is 12-11 against the spread and 19-4 overall.
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|12-16
|10-14
|19-9
|Knicks
|15-12
|3-7
|15-12
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Knicks
|124.4
|114.7
|2
|16
|12-11
|8-3
|19-4
|8-3
|119.0
|111.4
|23
|7
|4-5
|14-9
|8-1
|15-8
