The New York Knicks (16-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) after winning three home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 241.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points in 14 of 28 games this season.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.5, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 12-16-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 21, or 77.8%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 19 of its 23 games, or 82.6%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 58.3% chance to win.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 50% 124.4 239.1 119.0 230.4 236.3 Knicks 6 22.2% 114.7 239.1 111.4 230.4 223.2

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over eight times.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (7-11-0).

The 124.4 points per game the Bucks record are 13.0 more points than the Knicks allow (111.4).

When Milwaukee scores more than 111.4 points, it is 12-11 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 12-16 10-14 19-9 Knicks 15-12 3-7 15-12

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks 124.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 12-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 19-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 119.0 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-9 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-8

