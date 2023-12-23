Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the New York Knicks at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Lopez, in his last time out, had 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 118-114 win over the Magic.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.1 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 19.3 19.4 PR -- 18 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Lopez has made 4.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Lopez's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.3 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 26.1 per game.

The Knicks give up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 34 9 8 3 1 3 3 11/3/2023 36 13 5 0 4 8 1

