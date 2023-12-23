On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

  • In four of 33 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Devils this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Copp has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Copp's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.