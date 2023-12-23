Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Devils this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Copp has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Copp's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|W 5-3
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
