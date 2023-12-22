Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Wayne County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harper Woods High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at University Prep High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ecorse Community High School at Summit Academy North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Romulus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at U Of D Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Loyola High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy at Inter-City Baptist High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
