Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Washtenaw County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manchester High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Concord, MI

Concord, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Skyline High School